Fallen service members, forgotten citizens remembered during Bellevue and North Omaha ceremonies

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Ceremonies were held for veterans across the metro area on Memorial Day. Local organizations saw to it that no one was forgotten.

One aspect of remembrance that is sometimes overlooked includes the acknowledgment of those who are not known and whose identities went with them into the grave.

That is the case for some folks buried at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Omaha. It is one of Nebraska's oldest cemeteries.

The North Omaha location is a state historical site that not only includes the final resting place of pioneers but also disenfranchised individuals that were recognized in a ceremony on Monday.

“The first recorded Black burial here was a person who was unlisted and a person known as Colored Man on July the 12th, 1863. The girls club research has shown that more than 800 Black people are buried here. From infants and babies to Buffalo soldiers,” said Terri Sanders.

Meanwhile, the VFW honored veterans throughout history at the Bellevue Cemetery.

The ceremony followed tradition with the laying of five ceremonial wreaths and the display of the Avenue of Flags.

The Sarpy Serenaders performed patriotic songs. The ceremony concluded with a rifle salute and taps.

"My dad is in the navy and my brother recently joined the army and he's coming back very soon. And so it's an honor to do something like that for military whether you know them or not. It still means a lot to them and to me," said Kai Glenn, trumpet player.

Glenn also said that being able to take part in the ceremony made her feel closer to her military family, regardless of where they are in the world.

