Fallen soldiers honored at Offutt Air Force Base on Tuesday

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — The remains of fallen soldiers arrived at Offutt Air Force Base for the first time since the runway reopened.

The ceremony makes sure remains are brought back home with honor.

Before the ceremony, Offutt gave 3 News Now a tour of the forensic labs where they work to identify the remains.

“We don't frankly spare any expense, personnel, resource-wise, to honor those who gave everything for us. To give us the ability to have the liberty that we all enjoy today,” said Fern Sumpter Winbush, principal deputy director for Defense POW and MIA Accounting Agency.

The lab accounts for service members who died in previous conflicts.

The mission is carried out by the Defense POW and MIA Accounting Agency.

