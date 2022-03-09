Falling tree results in fatality Wednesday in Douglas County

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday afternoon, a falling tree resulted in the death of one and the injury of another. Douglas County dispatchers confirmed the death of one of the individuals, who was crushed by a tree that was being cut down.

The other individual was taken to a local hospital with a serious leg injury. The accident occurred northwest of Omaha in Douglas County near 162nd and Ida Streets.

The scene resulted in a large emergency response with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Bennington Fire and Rescue.

This is a developing story. 3 News Now will update when more information is confirmed.

