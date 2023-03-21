False shooting calls to 911 affect numerous Iowa schools on Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In Iowa at least 30 schools were the target of fake school shooting 911 calls on Tuesday, according to state officials.

The threats were mainly in central and eastern Iowa and investigators believe the same person could be responsible.

“The design of it is to create confusion and chaos. It's to suck up law enforcement resources, to try to draw a large law enforcement presence to a school, even though there is no active threat,” said Stephan K. Bayens, Iowa Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety.

3 News Now contacted Council Bluffs schools and they tell us they weren't affected by the calls, but are in touch with law enforcement as a precaution.

Earlier this month, schools around Nebraska received hoax shooting calls including South High in Omaha.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.