Families come to the SAC Museum for unique trick-or-treating experience

SAC adds trick-or-treating with a twist. Kids had the opportunity to trick-or-treat next to historic aircrafts.
ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — Flight of Fright — kids had the chance to launch their Halloween trick-or-treating over at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum (SAC).

At the SAC museum, families were treated with all sorts of candy, surrounded by the historic planes on display. From Mario Kart to Disney costumes — kids had the chance to take a journey back in time to see historic aviation.

Staff said the "Flight of Fright" is special because it offers a different kind of trick-or-treating experience.

"I think one of the neatest things about this is that we have all these chairs set up by the planes. So, the kids can come up and get candy. They can also admire these absolute marvelous pieces of technology. These planes are beyond incredible," said Connor Hoins with the museum.

It was a popular day at SAC and organizers said hundreds of kids came through their doors for the event.

