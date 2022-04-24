Family and community gathered to remember the life of Brad Ashford

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Brad Ashford's life was celebrated by his friends, family and colleagues at his funeral on Saturday morning.

Ashford died Tuesday after a battle with brain cancer.

During his funeral, they remembered Ashford as someone who had a full and impactful life.

The priest said Ashford had a soul full of goodness, a positive outlook and a drive for life.

“He had just a way that draws us all here together today. We've been blessed with a gift. A true gift,” said the priest.

He also hopes everyone is inspired by Ashford's life.

Ashford served as Nebraska's second district representative for two years, spent 16 years in the state legislature and held key roles at the Omaha Housing Authority and MECA.

Ashford was 72-years-old.

