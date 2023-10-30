Family and friends celebrate Gale Sayers Street

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — He's made an impact, not just in his hometown of Omaha, but nationally with his pro-football career.

A street named in his honor was unveiled on Saturday.

Gale Sayers Street is now official. The unveiling took place at Pinkney Street and Florence Boulevard in north Omaha.

Family and friends from far and near attended the ceremony.

Sayers, an Omaha Central graduate, spent seven seasons with the Chicago Bears.

From his career with the Bears and beyond — Sayers received several high-profile awards.

One of the awards included being the youngest person to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"It feels very humbling," said Sayers' daughter, Gale Sayers Proby. "I'm excited to see that my father is honored. I didn't get to see him play football. I like this honor of him as a player and a person. That his name is up here forever, and my kids get to see it forever."

The city council approved the street naming in June.

Sayers passed away in 2020 from complications of dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.