Family-friendly festival coming to Bayliss Park on Sept. 4

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — If you’re looking for fun events to take part in with your kids, an upcoming festival planned at Bayliss Park in Council Bluffs might interest you.

The Block Party in Bayliss Park is a free event with a number of activities, vendors and performers to check out and is happening Saturday, Sept. 4 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Read the full release from organizers below for more information:

Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce the Block Party in Bayliss Park, a free event with a lineup of activities the whole family will enjoy! This free community-wide event will take place at Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl Street, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 3 – 7 p.m.

“We had our inaugural Block Party in Bayliss Park two years ago and it was a huge success,” said City of Council Bluffs Recreation and Events Manager, Daniel Bettmann. “This event is a great way for families to get outside and enjoy an afternoon of kid-friendly entertainment at the park.”

The Block Party in Bayliss Park begins at 3:00 p.m. with party activities such as games, face painting, balloon art, three bounce houses, and an inflatable obstacle course. Special guests, Elsa and Anna from Frozen, Spider-Man, and Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be mingling with the crowd. There will be vendors on-site with food and drink available for purchase.



This year, the Block Party in Bayliss Park features a concert by the nationally celebrated children’s band, The Big Epic Show! The Big Epic Show is bringing epic fun to Council Bluffs with a live dance party in Bayliss Park, featuring comical hip-hop performances, puppets, banana suits, and the Big Epic Dance Contest! If you like Koo Koo Kanga Roo, you will love The Big Epic Show! The national touring production is highly revered by PBS, Mall of America, Children’s Hospital MN, Make-a-Wish Foundation, and Minnesota Parent Magazine.



The Big Epic Show will take the stage at the Block Party in Bayliss Park from 5 – 6:30 p.m. The Parks and Recreation Department has several Big Epic Show t-shirts and CDs to giveaway at the Block Party!



The Block Party in Bayliss Park is presented by Family Inc. Thanks to their generosity, all of the event activities are free. Family Inc will be present at the Block Party with giveaways.



The Block Party takes place on the north side of Bayliss Park. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, friends, and family. Arrive early to claim your spot in front of the stage! For additional details, and regular updates, find our event on Facebook.

