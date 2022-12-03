Family from all across Iowa meets at Durham Museum for holiday festival

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — From Sioux City, Corning and Des Moines a family has made Omaha their meeting point for regular family get-togethers.

"We meet in Omaha occasionally and the zoo is too chilly so we come to the museum," said Monica Allen from Corning.

This day trip consisted of the Durham Museum’s Annual Holiday Cultural Festival. It’s an evening packed with gifts, treats, singing and dancing from all over the world.

"There's a lot of traditions and cultures that call Omaha home and so getting a chance like this to come together and celebrate that is what makes a night like this so unique," said Corey Wilson, director of development at the Durham Museum.

Vendors welcomed guests to their tables in their traditional outfits, displayed their crafts and many had gifts for purchase.

"Over there in the Japanese section, all the people were all nice and jovial and happy to be there and that was welcoming," said Lucia Mobley of Sioux City.

For the group of 15 made up of several generations, this event was educational for all.

"It's just a good opportunity to get familiar with new cultures, new ideas and see what we share in common, more than what we have different," David Mobley of Sioux City said.

But it was also nostalgic.

"My sister did the Des Moines children's choruses, when they had the festival and we would host kids. So we have had people from Japan, we've had people from the Czech Republic and they came and they stayed with us," said Aubrey Mobley of Sioux City.

And for some of the younger in the group, it was a fun holiday event to experience.

"It's just really interesting to see all the different ideas that come along with the holiday season," Anne Mobley of Sioux City said.

