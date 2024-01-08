Family Fun Day at Midtown Crossing Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — You may have seen some fun characters from a few of your favorite Disney films at midtown crossing this weekend.

Cinderella, her fairy godmother and characters from the movie Frozen put smiles on kids faces as they and their parents were out and about Saturday at various restaurants in Midtown Crossing. it was all a part of Family Fun Day at the business district. Spokesperson Amanda Lustgraaf said Midtown Crossing holds the event each year to lure more people out of the house.

"We know January is a tough time and so [we want to get] families out of the house giving them something fun to do," She said. "Come enjoy lunch come meet local character and enjoy a true family fun day in the winter."

The fun also included activities for the kids to take part in like story time, and coloring stations. In addition, the non profit Together held a donation drive for non perishable canned goods and winter weather clothes.

Lustgraaf said there are many other events planned at Midtown Crossing this season including the Mac and Cheese Binge and Cupid's Market.

