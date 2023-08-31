Family hosts search for missing 80-year-old Omaha man

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A search party went out on Wednesday evening to look for a missing Omaha man.

They searched Adams Park Community Center. The family of Levi Blake asked volunteers to join the search.

Blake has been missing since August 17, but his family is still holding out hope.

“I'm still being optimistic about everything. But I um, I want to search this area so I can see if there's a possibility that he's here somewhere," said Terrance Collier, Levi's son

His niece told 3 News Now that Blake has been missing since he left J.C. Wade Senior Villa. He has dementia and does not have his medication with him.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.