Family of fallen hero drop ceremonial puck at Omaha hockey game

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday night, Omaha’s hockey team, the Lancers, recognized Cpl. Daegan Page as their hometown hero.

Page's family tells us he was a lot of things to those who loved him. A loving, joyful son and a selfless, adventurous friend.

"To me, he was just an amazing, funny, caring, compassionate individual that I had the pleasure to be blessed with for 23 years of my life and to call my son," said his mother, Wendy Adelson.

Page's family say among the many titles, he was a passionate hockey player from a young age.

“He picked up on it and just fell in love with it," said Greg Page, his dad. "That was kind of his passion from the time he was little, until, I mean, he came back and played the alumni games, and he played his entire life.”

During the Omaha Lancers' Friday night game, Page's family got to drop the ceremonial puck. The team also wore camo jerseys with images of service members and an American flag on the sleeve.

Page's family was gifted a similar Jersey with Page's name on it.

Adelson said being back at the rink and around the people she calls Deagan's people lifted her spirits.

“Honestly this is may be the most excited about doing something I've been in a while," Adelson said.

As they took the ice on Friday night, the crowd of hockey fans stood and cheered in honor of the Marine the community has become acquainted with.

“I know there’s going to be a crowd of folks out there that have come to love our Daegan," Adelson said.

