Family of Levi Blake still looking for answers in disappearance

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Family and community members have been searching for Levi Blake for over a month. Blake has dementia and went missing on Aug. 17. His last confirmed sighting was near 33rd and Lake in north Omaha.

His son, Terrance Collier was at OPD headquarters hoping to get more answers about his father's case.

"We don't have him. We don't have any leads. We don't have anything," said Collier.

He said it's had a huge effect on his everyday life.

"It's just a domino effect with everything. It's either I need to be devoting a million percent to finding my father. But, at the same time, I have to work to maintain a living. So it's very frustrating," he said.

Friends of Blake's family like Sherman Wells have conducted numerous searches for Blake around the area since he disappeared.

"Think of this as your father. Your grandfather. We should have as many people as possible helping when we conduct searches," said Wells.

The Alzheimer's Association recommends setting up in-home features that make it harder for people to wander off.

"You can prepare your home by adding extra security like more locks. Some more lighting. Lighting that might turn on if they do go outside. Warning bells, cameras, different things like that," said Lauren Livingston, communications director with the Alzheimer's Association Iowa Chapter.

Collier still has hopes that his father is alive and won't give up until he has an answer.

Blake is 5'9 and 150 lbs. If you see him contact the police.

