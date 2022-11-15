Family of Omaha homicide victim speaks out: 'We have to stand up for Karly Rain'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A shooting at 33rd and Ames Streets on Sunday morning left seven people injured and one dead. Twenty-year-old Karly Wood was attending a party with coworkers when she was killed.

Karly not only had dreams, but she had plans to make them happen. She worked several jobs to save money so she could buy her first home and start her own beauty company. Over the weekend, all that changed at a party with co-workers.

Her mom, Amber, was awakened by an early morning call.

"At 5:30 or, I don't know what time I heard a phone ringing, I woke up and I thought, 'That's weird. Maybe Karly's car broke down. I'll see if they call back.' And they call back again and I got up and it was a hysterical girl," Amber said.

When asked what the world will miss without Karly in it, her family doesn't hold back their memories of this daughter, sister and friend.

"She was charismatic. She was super intelligent and super independent and driven," Amber said. "Anyone that met her, she just made you laugh."

"Karly was literally perfect. I told her that all the time — she's going to go so far in life. She was so good at everything she did," Karly's best friend, Cassie Norman said.

In a statement, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said: "It is imperative OPD pieces together what took place so resolve can come for the victims and their families. At this point in the investigation, an after-hours party was occurring and a confrontation took place resulting in gunfire. There is no indication it was a random shooting."

It took from Karly's family the promise of a life and left them with memories and hurt.

"Remember Karly Rain. I don't know how. I don't know what that's going to look like. We have to stand up for Karly Rain, period, because that was a wasted life," Amber said.

"She was a little girl. She was my little sister," Autumn Wood, Karly's sister, said.

Autumn also tells 3 News Now, they will start using a hashtag talking about her with the words "Stand up for Karly Rain."

