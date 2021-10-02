Watch
Farmland value increasing in Iowa, survey finds

Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this July 11, 2018, file photo, a field of corn grows in front of an old windmill in Pacific Junction, Iowa. The federal government said Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, it would give farmers an additional $14 billion to compensate them for the difficulties they've experienced selling their crops, milk and meat because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File )
Federal Farm Payments
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Farmland values are rising sharply in Iowa, according to a semi-annual survey of real estate agents.

The Daily Nonpareil in Council Bluffs reports that the survey released this week shows that tillable farmland value increased by 18.8% over the past six months.

The statewide average value of $12,182 per acre compared to a value of $10,221 per acre in March.

The September survey by the Realtors Land Institute’s Iowa chapter indicated that the year-over-year increase totaled 26.6%.

RLI spokesman Matt Vegte called the value “pretty hefty for Iowa ag land.”

