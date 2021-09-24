Fatal accident at 204th & Q Street early Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), there was a personal injury accident on Friday morning near 204th and Q Streets.

The department said in a news release, "A preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle, containing five juveniles, was westbound on Q St. approaching 204th St. A second vehicle was southbound on 204th St. Both cars entered the intersection and collided. One juvenile was declared deceased at the scene."

"The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital as a precaution. The DCSO Accident Reconstruction Team was dispatched to reconstruct and investigate the accident. Alcohol may be a factor in this accident," said DCSO.

In addition to the fatality, one of the teenagers is hospitalized in critical condition and three are in stable condition. The occupant of the second car was taken to the hospital for observation, said authorities.

The sheriff's department expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased individual.

This is a developing story.

