Fatal car crash at 204th and Bennington on Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) reported that a crash that occurred this afternoon at 204th St. and Bennington Rd. was fatal.

The driver of a green sedan was transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead following a car crash at 204th and Bennington, according to a statement from Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say juvenile occupants of the other vehicle, a dark Hyundai Palisade SUV, were extricated by fire department personnel and also taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital as a precaution.

A witness to the accident stated that she was traveling northbound on 204th on approach to Bennington and saw a green sedan that was traveling eastbound on Bennington at high speeds. The witness stated that the driver of the green car then "failed to stop for the stop sign and T-boned a dark SUV traveling northbound on 204th St.," per the DCSO press release.

The accident is still under investigation. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

