Fatal car crash early Sunday morning under investigation

Omaha Emergency Response
Wade Lux / KMTV 3 News Now
An Omaha Fire and Rescue ambulance is seen on April 19, 2022 during Omaha Fire Department's unveiling of six new medic units at Central Station in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 11:13 AM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 12:13:02-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An investigation is underway following a fatal, single-vehicle crash near 31st and Hamilton Street.

Omaha Police say a 2009 Honda Civic was eastbound on Hamilton when the vehicle left the roadway and struck the corner of the house at about 5 a.m. Sunday. The driver and sole occupant was pronounced dead by Omaha Fire Department medics, according to an email from OPD.

The crash is under investigation at this time, says OPD, and the driver's identity is being withheld until a positive ID can be made.

