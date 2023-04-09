Fatal car crash early Sunday morning under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An investigation is underway following a fatal, single-vehicle crash near 31st and Hamilton Street.

Omaha Police say a 2009 Honda Civic was eastbound on Hamilton when the vehicle left the roadway and struck the corner of the house at about 5 a.m. Sunday. The driver and sole occupant was pronounced dead by Omaha Fire Department medics, according to an email from OPD.

The crash is under investigation at this time, says OPD, and the driver's identity is being withheld until a positive ID can be made.

