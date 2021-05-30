Fatal motorcycle accident near 60th and I-80 on Sunday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department released the name of the victim from a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon.

Police say that 37-year-old Travis McQueen was killed in a single vehicle accident near I-80 eastbound and 60th Street. McQueen was driving a Kawasaki ZX600 motorcycle and was traveling eastbound on I-80, exiting onto the 60th Street off-ramp when he lost control and struck a light pole, according to police. He was transported to Nebraska Medicine by an Omaha Fire Department rescue squad with CPR in progress. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The accident is still under investigation, say police.