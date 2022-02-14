Fatal Sunday night officer-involved shooting in Cass County under investigation

ALVO, Neb. (KMTV) — An officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday night has left one dead.

The Nebraska State Patrol announced that Andrew Stratton, 34, was allegedly killed by a Cass County Sheriff's Office deputy after the deputy attempted to negotiate with Stratton, who was believed to be armed in the basement of a residence in Alvo.

The NSP announced further details in a Monday afternoon press release, stating that the original call that CCSO deputies were responding to was a report of an altercation between a father and a son. The man reported that his son had struck him in the head before he exited the residence and called for emergency assistance.

Moments before shots were fired, an NSP trooper arrived on scene. The NSP said that its trooper attempted life-saving measures along with members of the CCSO but Stratton was pronounced dead at the scene, and a bow and arrow and long knife were located at the scene.

The Special Investigations Team of the NSP will invesigate the incident, and a Nebraska State Statute stipulates that any in-custody deaths require a grand jury proceeding.

