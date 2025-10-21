Father and medical cannabis advocate hung up on during Gov. Pillen's monthly radio call

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Dominic Gillen's son Will is 23-years-old and suffers roughly 75 or more seizures a day. He can't say 'mom' or 'dad' or communicate what may be bothering him in the moment.

Gillen hopes medical marijuana will help Will's suffering.

Monday was Governor Pillen's monthly radio show, where neighbors can call in and ask questions.

Gillen got through and started the conversation by bringing up 2023's LB 77 which Pillen signed into law, as a way of asking about the Medical Cannabis initiatives that voters approved in November of 2024.

Here is that conversation:

Dominic Gillen calls into Gov. Pillen's monthly radio call

"This is not how government in this state is supposed to work. And my son in there, deserves a whole lot more," Gillen said.

For Gillen, this has been an effort he's been fighting for over a decade, something he won't give up on.

"I do believe in my heart of hearts that at some point in time Nebraska will get what it voted for, the caveat to that is will Will be around to have that opportunity," Gillen said.

After the radio show many callers contacted reporter Molly Hudson to say they were muted or hung up on.

I've reached out to Pillen's team but have not heard back.