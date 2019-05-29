Father and Son's 48-state drive for autism

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mike and Adam Straub will begin a road trip across all 48 contiguous states today in hopes to raise funds for the local non-profit, Autism Action Partnership.

Adam was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome when he was 3 years old. He is now 15 and completing his freshman year at Millard West High School. For years, Mike Straub has taken a summer road trip with each of his two sons to spend one-on-one time with them. The older Straub, Eric, is 17. They do it all from the dashboard of one Corvette.

One Corvette, 48 states. 17 days of driving nearly 10,000 miles. A "48-state Drive for Autism" and a lifetime of memories.

Earlier this year, Adam pitched the idea of driving through all 48 states. Mike and his wife, Jolene, approached Adam with the idea of turning the adventure into an autism fundraiser.

The 48-state drive has already received support from places like Runza, Mutual of Omaha, Countryside Bank, and My Place Hotels.

Millard West is hosting a send off to the Straub's around 12:30 today.