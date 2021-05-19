Father of children found dead in Bellevue waives right to attorney at hearing

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, Adam Price, the father of two children found dead in his Bellevue house over the weekend, waived his right to an attorney at a hearing held in San Mateo County, California where he’s currently being held.

3 News Now reporter Jessika Eidson spoke with Sarpy Deputy County Attorney Bonnie Moore about what happens next in the case and was told Price will be brought back to Sarpy County by law enforcement but the exact time is still to be decided.

After arriving back in Sarpy County, Price will appear before a judge for a preliminary hearing at which point a judge could set a bond. He faces two counts of Felony Child Abuse resulting in death, which is a Class 2A felony in relation to the deaths of three-year-old Theodore Price and five-year-old Emily Price.

At this time, Price is still being held in California without the option to bond out.

