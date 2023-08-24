Father Steven Boes retires as leader of Boys Town after 18 years

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Boys Town announced on Thursday that Father Steven Boes will be retiring as the National Executive Director and President after 18 years of service.

Boes came to Boys Town in 2005 and during his time there, he helped to advocate for systemic change, providing solutions to the broken child welfare system, increasing access to quality health care and advocating for youth across the world, according to a press release.

“Together, we honor Father Boes legacy and contributions to Boys Town and know his next chapter will undoubtedly create a positive impact for those he will be serving in the future,” said Kathleen Driscoll, Boys Town’s National Board of Trustee Chair.

Boes is a priest of the Archdiocese of Omaha and will continue his work there.

“We are thankful for the service Father has given Boys Town both as Executive Director and as pastor of Dowd Chapel”, said Archbishop George Lucas. `

According to a press release, Boys Town’s CEO Rod Kempkes will lead a national search immediately to find the new Spiritual Leader of Boys Town as directed by Boys Town’s National Board of Trustees and in collaboration with the Archdiocese of Omaha.

