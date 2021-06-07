Watch
Father’s Day cyclists in Nebraska ready to ride to raise awareness for colon cancer

Matt Rourke/AP
File: A cyclist rides by blossoming trees along Kelly Drive in Philadelphia, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 13:53:58-04

VALLEY, Neb. (KMTV) — This Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20, cyclists taking part in the Rollin’ to Colon event will bike from Valley, Nebraska to Colon, Nebraska and back to help spread awareness for colon cancer.

In a release, organizers said “Each year, Rollin’ to Colon honors colorectal cancer survivors, provides a chance to remember those we have lost and brings invaluable awareness of the fight against colorectal cancer.”

The ride from Valley to Colon is 53 miles but people who want to participate can ride shorter distances or even participate virtually.

You can register and find out more by visiting the Rollin’ to Colon website at https://www.coloncancertaskforce.org/rollin-to-colon.

