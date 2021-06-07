Father’s Day cyclists in Nebraska ready to ride to raise awareness for colon cancer

VALLEY, Neb. (KMTV) — This Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20, cyclists taking part in the Rollin’ to Colon event will bike from Valley, Nebraska to Colon, Nebraska and back to help spread awareness for colon cancer.

In a release, organizers said “Each year, Rollin’ to Colon honors colorectal cancer survivors, provides a chance to remember those we have lost and brings invaluable awareness of the fight against colorectal cancer.”

The ride from Valley to Colon is 53 miles but people who want to participate can ride shorter distances or even participate virtually.

You can register and find out more by visiting the Rollin’ to Colon website at https://www.coloncancertaskforce.org/rollin-to-colon .

