FBI director makes visit to Omaha office after agency searches home of former President Trump

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday night the unprecedented happened.

For the first time in its agency’s history, the FBI conducted an authorized search on a former president, searching the Mar-A-Lago residence of former President Donald Trump.

The search has sent a shock wave through the political community and even motivated some to threaten the officers who were involved in the search.

“Any threats made against law enforcement, including the men and women of the FBI, as with any law enforcement agency are deplorable and dangerous,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Wray made a rare visit to the Omaha field office on Wednesday, the first since former director James Comey visited in 2014.

Wray said the threats to law enforcement weren’t a new development but did say the number of threats is concerning and continues to grow.

“We have in this country over the last few years had an alarming rise in violence against law enforcement. Last year there were 73 law enforcement officers around this country that were killed in the line of duty, murdered in the line of duty. That is the highest number since 9/11,” said Wray.

Since the investigation at Mar-a-Lago, numerous conservative politicians and political pundits have called for more transparency regarding the FBI’s ongoing investigation.

Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer tweeted calling for more information on the raid and was joined by her colleague Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley who said a lack of transparency would “risk further damaging their credibility”

Wray however, was not keen on sharing details of the search.

“As I'm sure you can appreciate that’s not something that I can talk about, so I would refer you to the department,” said Wray.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.