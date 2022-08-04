FBI Omaha hosts diversity recruitment event

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Wednesday night, the FBI's office in Omaha held a recruitment event focused on diversity. This is the agency's fifth event like this and it offers an opportunity to hear about the hiring process, jobs available and its philosophy on diversity.

A recruiter we spoke to says the FBI is looking to improve diversity across the board, especially in Omaha.

In the FBI, about 23 percent of employees are female and 20 percent are part of a diverse category.

In Omaha, it's 12 percent female and 15 percent diverse.

"It is always, always important for us to look like the communities we serve. We are far more effective when the members of our community look at us and see themselves in our employees," said Michele Stevenson, applicant recruiter and coordinator.

It's also important to represent a variety of backgrounds because a wider knowledge of cultures and languages helps them understand threats better.

If you missed the event, you can go to FBI's job website to see what they have available.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.