FBI Omaha seeking public's help in identifying potential sex crime victims

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The FBI Omaha field office and Sarpy County Sheriff are asking for the public's help in identifying potential child sex crime victims who attended the Dance Authority dance studio.

Here's what we know from authorities:

On September 20, Nicholas Murphy of Scottsdale, Arizona appeared in federal court in the District of Nebraska for his initial appearance to face the alleged federal charge of transportation of a minor for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual activity.

Murphy formerly lived in Omaha and he is 43 years old.

The FBI Omaha field office and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s office are seeking the public’s help in identifying potential victims who attended the Dance Authority dance studio from approximately 2011 to the present.

The dance studio is in Sarpy County. Murphy was a co-owner of the Dance Authority dance studio from 2012 – 2022.

If you have information about this ongoing investigation or believe your child or other children may have been victimized by Murphy, the FBI, and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office request that click here or call the FBI Omaha field office at 402-493-8688.

The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes it investigates. Victims may be eligible for certain services, restitution, and rights under federal and/or state law.

