FBI Omaha seeks help identifying victims of former scout leader

According to a spokeswoman for the FBI, John C. Shores Jr.,54, of Omaha, was charged via federal complaint with attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted enticement of a minor.

John C. Shores Jr. was an active Boy Scout Scoutmaster and Commissioner for the Mid-America Council for Boy Scouts of America.

The charges are the result of a Douglas County Sheriff’s investigation involving the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force. On August 21, 2023, Shores was indicted on those charges.

The FBI Omaha field office is seeking the public’s help in identifying potential victims. If you have information on this ongoing investigation or believe your child or other children may have been victimized by John Shores, please go to this link or call the FBI Omaha field office at 402-493-8688.

The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes it investigates. Victims may be eligible for certain services, restitution, and rights under federal and/or state law

Scout Executive & CEO, Mid-America Council, BSA, Chris Mehaffey released a statement released on Aug. 14:

"John Shores’ involvement in Scouting ended on Friday, August 11, after BSA learned about allegations of inappropriate behavior from law enforcement. He was immediately placed in our Volunteer Screening Database and removed from Scouting. He is no longer permitted to register or participate in the Boy Scouts of America in any capacity.

Mid-America Council continues to cooperate with investigating authorities. While authorities do not believe that anyone in Scouting was involved in the allegations, the Mid-America Council is communicating with the families of Scouts with which John Shores had contact to ensure their safety.

Nothing is more important than the safety and protection of youth in our programs — it is our top priority. The BSA’s multilayered process of safeguards includes the following measures, all of which are designed to act as barriers to abuse:



mandatory youth protection training for all volunteers and employees,

a leadership policy that requires at least two youth-protection trained adults be present with youth at all times during Scouting activities and bans one-on-one situations where adults would have any interaction alone with children — either in person, online, or via phone or text,

a thorough screening process for adult leaders and staff including criminal background checks,

a ban on the use of recording devices/cell phones near bathrooms and shower houses, and

the prompt mandatory reporting of any allegation or suspicion of abuse to law enforcement.

The BSA also offers a 24/7 Scouts First Helpline (1-844-SCOUTS1) and email contact address (scouts1st@scouting.org) for help reporting suspected abuse or inappropriate behavior. For more information about the BSA’s youth protection policies and our efforts to be part of the broader solution to child abuse, please visit Scouting.org/YouthSafety [scouting.org] .

