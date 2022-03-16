FBI Omaha trains for active shootings at places of worship

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Local authorities are preparing others for incidents they hope never happen.

The FBI in Omaha conducted active shooter training at houses of worship Tuesday.

The training took place at the Jewish Community Center.

“Our goal here is to really is to empower the congregation to do whatever they can to keep themselves safe. And we also depend on the congregations to be our eyes and ears. They'll know when something isn't right. They'll know when something doesn't feel safe, something might be a threat. And we ask them to call (or) call the police. And we do anything we can to mitigate that threat,” said Gene Kowel, FBI Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge.

FBI officials also gave an overview of hate crime and threat reporting.

The FBI lists three tactics to keep people safe, run, hide and fight.

