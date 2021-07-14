FBI seeking man who may have info on identity of child sex assault victim

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking the public’s help in identifying an unknown man who could have critical information on a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Initial video of the unidentified man shown with a child was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February of this year.

Data embedded within the video files indicate the files were produced before November of 2018, according to the FBI.

The man, known as John Doe 44, is described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old with light brown hair wearing a navy blue t-shirt. He’s heard speaking English in the video.

Because of the age of the images, it’s possible that his appearance has changed over the years.

Anyone with information should submit a tip online here or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

No charges have been filed in the case and the pictured man is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

3 News Now is publishing John Doe 44's photo because the FBI says the man could have critical information on a child victim. The agency has not named him as a suspect.

