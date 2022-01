OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — FCC Environmental will resume trash and recycling collections on Monday after a delay due to weather.

Regular Monday routes and Friday collections impacted by the delay are scheduled for pickup.

FCC Environmental asks that all trash and recycling carts be placed by the curb by 6 a.m.

