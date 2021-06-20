Federal appears court sides with OPS in case involving ex-student

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A federal appeals court sided with Omaha Public Schools in a lawsuit filed by the family of a young woman who was sexually assaulted by her middle school teacher.

According to our partners the Omaha World-Herald, the sexual abuse happened at Davis Middle School.

Brian Robeson pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault and was sentenced to 40 years in prison back in 2016. The family then sued the school district and principal at the time.

But this week a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the lower court's ruling that the family failed to present any evidence that the principal had actual notice of the abuse.

