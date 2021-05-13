Federal Arrest Made in series of threatening hoax calls to Omaha area schools and businesses

OMAHA, Neb — In a news release, Acting United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that FBI agents arrested Andrew Isaac Abrams of Tucson, Arizona on Thursday. He was arrested on a complaint that charged Abrams with transmitting a series of threats in interstate commerce on April 23, 2021.

The threats targeted Omaha area schools, including Millard Public Schools, Elkhorn Schools, and Westside Community Schools. Abrams is further alleged to have made threats to Union Pacific Railroad Headquarters and the Douglas County Courthouse.

If convicted, Abrams could face up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release for each count of conviction.

“Hoax threats directed at schools and businesses cause fear and put people at risk. It’s not a joke, it's a crime. Hoax threats disrupt school, waste limited law enforcement resources, and put first responders in unnecessary danger. The FBI takes each threat seriously. We will always work along with our law enforcement partners to investigate, identify, and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for hoax threats like this one,” said FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Omaha Police Department, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

