Feds slightly lower Iowa corn yield estimates

Corn yields in Iowa might be less than they have been in the past two years, but not by much, according to a forecast by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The department this month lowered its yield expectation for Iowa to 199 bushels per acre, which is still comparatively robust but falls short of 2021 and 2022, when average yields were 204 and 200 bushels per acre.

The state is suffering its worst drought conditions since 2013, when yields averaged 164 bushels per acre.

Illinois, which also had significant drought during the growing season, is projected to have slightly higher average yields of 200 bushels per acre. That state had higher average yields last year of 214 bushels per acre but has fewer acres — about 13% fewer — that are farmed for corn.

About 62% of Iowa’s corn has been harvested, the USDA reported Monday. That is a week ahead of the five-year average. Crops matured quickly this year amid the drought and hot temperatures of late August and early September.

About 87% of the state’s soybean crop has been harvested, which is 10 days ahead of average.

Rainfall was lackluster last week, with the state averaging about one-tenth of an inch compared with the normally expected 0.58 inches. The highest accumulation of 0.41 inches was in Oskaloosa, and wide areas of the state had no rain.

Livestock pasture land has improved slightly, with about 19% of it rated good or excellent. But “getting water to pastured cattle continued to be an issue,” the USDA reported.

