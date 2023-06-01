Fellow actor remembers John Beasley and his impact on Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The life and legacy of Omaha native and actor John Beasley continue to be remembered.

Beasley passed away on Tuesday at the age of 79.

Not only did he have an impact nationwide, but also on the community in North Omaha. 3 News Now spoke with actor Phyllis Mitchell-Butler, who Beasley mentored, about his ongoing impact on the community.

“When he and his wife Judy opened the theater in South Omaha, The John Beasley Theater, the first play was Fences by August Wilson. And it was also my debut for first stage playing. And it was just, fantastic. We had a great time in that theater. And when it closed, I missed it so very much, just like I miss him already," said Mitchell-Butler.

She went on to say that with no formal acting classes, Beasley taught her "everything she knows about acting."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.