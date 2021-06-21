Watch
Female Lincoln firefighter seeks investigation of captain

Posted at 12:49 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 13:49:35-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A female Lincoln firefighter who is suing the department is asking for an independent investigation into a fire captain that she claims abandoned her team in a burning building.

Amanda Benson filed a lawsuit in 2018 alleging discrimination and retaliation in the department. Last week, she filed a motion asking a federal judge to order the city to begin disciplinary proceedings and an investigation into Capt. Shawn Mahler's conduct, and prohibit him from responding to fires. She alleges Mahler walked away from her crew during a warehouse fire on April 26, leaving them without communication amid heavy smoke.

The city has not filed a response to the motion.

