Festival celebrating locals is returning to North Omaha in late July

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Native Omahan Club is preparing for its 24th biennial celebration as the Native Omaha Days Festival returns to North Omaha on July 24 - 31.

The event celebrates people who have moved, are coming back and locals who have stayed in the community.

There are several new events, like an African American author signing and a showing of Divisible, a documentary that looks at the impacts of redlining in Omaha.

City Council Member Juanita Johnson says they will also capture the economic impact.

“We want this event to continue and we want it to be larger as history continues to go forward. More importantly, we want our youth to embrace this event and make it just important to them as it was to their ancestors,” said Johnson.

Traditional events are returning, including trolley tours, music, a culture fest and a parade on July 29 at 10 a.m.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.