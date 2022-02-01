Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fiddler on the Roof opens next week at Orpheum Theater

items.[0].videoTitle
Broadway musical Fiddler on the Roof takes the stage at the Orpheum Theater next week for eight performances.
Posted at 5:26 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 18:26:08-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Broadway musical Fiddler on the Roof takes the stage at the Orpheum Theater next week for eight performances.

It’s a story of tradition, community, conflict, and love, revolving around a Jewish family living in a small Ukrainian village.

The Broadway production first opened in 1964, winning various awards, and the show’s popularity has sustained for decades.

“The music is amazing, it’s fantastic. Also, of course, the book. I guarantee they’re going to walk out of the theater, whether they know the show or not previously, singing the songs, humming the tunes,” said cast member Maite Uzal.

Purchase tickets here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018