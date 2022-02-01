Fiddler on the Roof opens next week at Orpheum Theater

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Broadway musical Fiddler on the Roof takes the stage at the Orpheum Theater next week for eight performances.

It’s a story of tradition, community, conflict, and love, revolving around a Jewish family living in a small Ukrainian village.

The Broadway production first opened in 1964, winning various awards, and the show’s popularity has sustained for decades.

“The music is amazing, it’s fantastic. Also, of course, the book. I guarantee they’re going to walk out of the theater, whether they know the show or not previously, singing the songs, humming the tunes,” said cast member Maite Uzal.

