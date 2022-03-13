Field Club Omaha hosts dignitaries from Ireland, award ceremony for Irish-Americans

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Parades weren’t the only celebrations happening in Omaha on Saturday.

There was an awards ceremony that honored Omaha, Douglas County, and Irish-American public officials. It was hosted by Parade Grand Marshal Jim Cavanaugh at Field Club Omaha.

Senator Timmy Conway, the Mayor Emeritus of Omaha's sister city Naas, was the keynote speaker for the event.

A State Senator, Terrell McKinney and local attorneys were among those honored at the ceremony.

The occasion was also marked by festive Irish dance.

"A lot of Irish came here during the famine and were looked after. They actually worked very hard and established families here and continued the tradition of the Irish. Worked very hard and established families and reached out to their brothers and sisters across the ocean in Ireland. So it's very good for both to remember. You have to remember your past," said Conway.

Conway is also encouraging Husker fans to attend the Nebraska vs. Northwestern game in August.

