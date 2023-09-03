Fifth annual Afro Fest Omaha held in Aksarben Village

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha is rooted with many different cultures. This weekend is no exception. Stinson Park in Aksarben Village is home to Afro Fest Omaha hosted by Afromaha.

Many people showed up to the park to connect, share, and celebrate African culture through food, jewelry, and clothing. It's a chance to learn the history and what the culture has to offer. The fest is in its fifth year and home to many local businesses.

Maurice DaCruz is a first timer at Afro Fest Omaha. He owns a local photo booth business and said he loves to play African music at different events while people take photos.

"Usually I bring African music during the events I organize because people like to hear music when they are at my booth. I play African music because it's what people love and they dance. It makes videos come out, outstanding," he said.

To get involved or participate beyond the fest, you can visit Afromaha's website.

