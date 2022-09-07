Fightin' 55th retires plane that played big role following the Chornobyl nuclear plant disaster

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — One chapter has come to a close and another has opened at Offutt Air Force Base.

A retirement ceremony for one tail from the fleet of WC-135s was held off base at the airport in Lincoln today.

It's making way for a more modern version of the aircraft.

3 News Now Anchor Marc Thomas was able to check it out and get a tour of the old plane. Watch the above for more.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.