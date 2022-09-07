Watch Now
Fightin' 55th retires plane that played big role following the Chornobyl nuclear plant disaster

One chapter has come to a close and another has opened at Offutt Air Force Base. Marc Thomas got an up-close look as the 55th retires a piece of cold war history.
Posted at 6:36 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 19:36:06-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV)  — One chapter has come to a close and another has opened at Offutt Air Force Base.

A retirement ceremony for one tail from the fleet of WC-135s was held off base at the airport in Lincoln today.

It's making way for a more modern version of the aircraft.

3 News Now Anchor Marc Thomas was able to check it out and get a tour of the old plane. Watch the above for more.

