Fighting mold after flooding: Douglas County Health Dept. offers tips

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Many of us experienced flooding in our homes this week, and that water can easily lead to mold growth.The Douglas County Health Department is sharing information to help homeowners fight mold going forward.

First: stop all leaks into the home. Mold will grow in warm, damp areas, so you should clean and dry things out as much as possible.

But don't waste time: you need to do this as soon as you can.

Use the most powerful fan at your disposal in order to help with drying. Bringing in a dehumidifier can also help the process.

If you’re a homeowner — as opposed to a renter — you can go a step further. Remove and replace wet drywall, because mold grows quickly on its porous surface.

Additionally, try to water vacuum your carpet and dry it with a fan. But if your carpet is saturated, DCHD says it is “extremely difficult” to eliminate moisture when it gets underneath, and you may need to replace it entirely.

The key takeaway: mold needs consistent or repeated exposure to moisture in order to grow, so drying wet areas completely will help to prevent it.

