Fights break out at Gene Leahy Mall Saturday night

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — People made their way Sunday to walk through Gene Leahy Mall. A busy area downtown. But, Saturday night was a different story.

OPD said they responded to numerous fights on South 11th and Farnam Streets at Gene Leahy. The second time in days at the park.

Several juveniles were arrested for disorderly conduct and released to their parents at the scene.

The park closed 30 minutes earlier due to the incident.

One officer used pepper spray and was subsequently cross-contaminated with it. They were treated at the scene.

In an interview Thursday, Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority (MECA) who patrols Gene Leahy Mall said they added off-duty officers to staff the park during peak times.

"We are vigilant within the park," said Krystina Engdahl, director of communications for MECA. "We are working together to make sure it continues to be a safe space."

MECA said there are security cameras throughout the park to monitor for these types of incidents.

