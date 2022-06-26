OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dozens of cars filled the parking lot at the Salem baptist church in North Omaha on Saturday morning as church volunteers gave out the gift of free gas to drivers.

"We know that inflation is high and gas prices are high," said Selwyn Bachus, senior pastor, Salem Baptist Church.

Driver Tia Crawford said she was ready bright and early

"I got here at 7:15 this morning," Crawford said.

Driver Barbara Cooper Wood said she didn't know about the giveaway and was pleasantly surprised.

"When I got up here, they gave me a gas card and I'm like ok. God is really good!" Wood said.

The gift of free gas was well received, as the average price of gas in Omaha currently sits just under $5 per gallon. That price is putting a tight grip on the budgets of many in the community.

"You have to budget everything," Wood said. "Should I go here, should I go there?"

Bachus said the large turnout at the giveaway displayed the need in the community for assistance during this time of high inflation and gas prices.

"We can’t solve the problem, but we can assist," Bachus said.

Drivers said in times like this, they’re thankful for any bit of relief.

"The groceries are going up (and) gas is going up," Crawford said. "It fills in the gaps and I thank God for that.

The church was able to hand out its entire collection of $25 gas cards in under 15 minutes.

