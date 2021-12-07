Final Giving Tuesday numbers far exceed expectations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The numbers are in, we now know how much money was raised by this year's giving Tuesday.

Community members across the area came together and donated more than five million dollars to charities and organizations around the metro.

That's well above share Omaha's goal of four and a half million dollars.

Some gave more than money as well -- with more than 500 volunteer hours served throughout that day. Hundreds of non-profits benefited from this year's giving Tuesday.

"Those in-kind items and volunteer hours, and the cash. We'll never know the true impact of 5.49 million or 7,300 diapers, or we'll never know the impact of the 500 volunteer hours. But what we do know is that people are getting involved year-round on Share Omaha.org." The executive director of Share Omaha, Marjorie Maas stated.

Maas hopes to raise even more money during next year's giving Tuesday.

