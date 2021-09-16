Final mural unveiled celebrating Papillion's 150th birthday

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) - Papillion unveiled the final butterfly effect mural celebrating the city's 150th birthday.

The ninth mural in the series represents Papillion La Vista South High School. A student artist designed and painted it. A lot of student volunteers also helped finish the mural.

It's all part of the Tasha Wahl Foundation's "Butterfly Effect: Be The Change You Want To See In The World."

"Basically, these are social butterfly murals that just really draw people in,” said Laura Schwartz, Executive Director of the Papillion Community Foundation. “You take your picture in front of them, you hashtag it to the hashtags that are on the sign and basically it's your commitment of how can I be the change in my community, how am I going to get involved, how am I going to bring about good change in our community."

You can see more on the other murals in the series by going to Papillion150.com.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.