Final Night Market series in Turner Park happening Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking for a way to kick off your weekend, the final Night Market at Turner Park is happening tonight.

The event will feature live entertainment, local food options and a plethora of other vendors.

Some of what you can expect:

Fresh-squeezed lemonade and handpressed juices

Candles and other home products

Drink kits and cocktail mixes

Frozen dog treats

Cacti and succulents

Funky hair accessories

Jewelry

Homebrew kombucha tea

Harbor of Hope Dog Rescue will have dogs up for adoption until 8:30 p.m.

The entertainment line-up for tonight includes local bluegrass band, Southpaw Bluegrass Band from 7:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Masks are encouraged for those in attendance as well as social distancing. If you're sick, organizers said "please respect your community and stay home."

For more on parking and other information, visit the Night Market website .

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.