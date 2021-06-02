Finalist to be next Douglas County Health Director in town Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Dr. Lindsay Huse, the lone finalist to replace the retiring Dr. Adi Pour as Douglas County Health Director, will be in town Wednesday.

The Douglas County Board of Health interviewed Huse during their meeting Wednesday morning.

Later in the day, a community meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. so Huse can meet members of the public.

On June 9, a Douglas County Board of Health emergency meeting will be held to vote on hiring Huse. Six days after that, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners will also vote on her hiring and contract.

Huse is a Gering, Nebraska native with a Doctorate in Nursing Practice from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in 2019. For the past five years, she has been the state supervisor of public health nursing with the Wyoming Department of Health.

Dr. Huse says her first priorities would be to 1) build relationships ships and trust within her staff and community and 2) to tackle racism within public health. — Alyssa Curtis (@AlyssaNCurtis) June 2, 2021

Tonight the community will have a chance to meet with Dr. Huse. If you have questions you’d like to discuss with her, email them to Commissioner Chris Rodgers.



The board will meet next week for an official vote on Dr. Huse. — Alyssa Curtis (@AlyssaNCurtis) June 2, 2021

