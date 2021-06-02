Watch
Finalist to be next Douglas County Health Director in town Wednesday

KMTV staff
Dr. Lindsay Huse, the lone finalist to replace the retiring Dr. Adi Pour as Douglas County Health Director, will be in town Wednesday
Posted at 8:38 AM, Jun 02, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Dr. Lindsay Huse, the lone finalist to replace the retiring Dr. Adi Pour as Douglas County Health Director, will be in town Wednesday.

The Douglas County Board of Health interviewed Huse during their meeting Wednesday morning.

Later in the day, a community meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. so Huse can meet members of the public.

On June 9, a Douglas County Board of Health emergency meeting will be held to vote on hiring Huse. Six days after that, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners will also vote on her hiring and contract.

Huse is a Gering, Nebraska native with a Doctorate in Nursing Practice from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in 2019. For the past five years, she has been the state supervisor of public health nursing with the Wyoming Department of Health.

