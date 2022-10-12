'Find your fire': Pottawattamie County logo receives a makeover, acknowledges indigenous namesake

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Pottawattamie County logo just got a makeover. It was unveiled on Wednesday at Hitchcock Nature Center.

In the past, county departments used different colors and branding. Now, they all share a new image.

The logo features a large letter P with a feather transitioning to a flame and the slogan: "Find your fire."

Pottawattamie County was named after the Potawatomi Tribe. The name means makers of fire.

"It allows us to show who we are, where we are. And I think it gives all of our residents the opportunity to once they receive some correspondence, if it has the P on it, they understand it's from Pottawattamie County," said Tim Wichman, Pottawattamie County board of supervisors chairman.

Expect to see the new logo everywhere from letterhead and beyond.

